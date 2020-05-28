John Charles Craig, 63, of Chandler Arizona lost his battle with cancer on May the 14th 2020. Born May the 27th 1956 to Joan and Charles Craig in Ames Iowa is survived by his loving Sister Terrie Sleeman; brother Dan Craig; son Michael Craig; grandson Jackson Craig; and many supportive friends. A fighter to the very end he never gave up hope that he would live forever. While in Iowa he spent his time as an accomplished high school gymnast and received a Bachelor's in Science from Iowa State University. John was an avid outdoors enthusiast and fisherman who loved Arizona since the second he moved there. He would always say he knew he was home when he saw Saguaro cacti. He was a man with many great stories that he loved to share with anyone who would lend an ear. He will be missed every single day.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store