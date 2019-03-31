|
John Claude Pape
Phoenix - John Claude Pape, 80, passed away on March 7, 2019. John was born in Mullan, Idaho on February 25, 1939 to Dora M. Pape (of Germany) and John CRC Pape (of England). He is also preceded in death by his parents & older brother, Edward G. Pape.
John's father was a British mining engineer who traveled the world following his career. He met his wife Dora in Brazil in 1933 where her family had emigrated from Germany in search of a better life after WWI. His older brother Edward was born in Brazil in 1934. John's father traveled to the USA in 1937 & sent for Dora & Edward when he found work in Mullan, ID in mining country. After John was born there in 1939 the family eventually moved to Prescott, AZ in early 1941 for his dad's health. Sadly, John's father passed away in 1944 of silicosis when John was 5 years old. His mother worked as a nurse to support the family.
John was always a hard worker! First at age 7, shoveling snow, delivering eggs & as a salesman for his mom's homemade candy. In Jr. High he was a busboy at the White Café in Prescott; then worked at the Senator Drive-In Theatre, Bob David's Texaco and the Arizona Public Service company helping to build power lines in Northern Arizona while in High School & College. John graduated from Prescott High School, 1957; Tulane University, 1958 (NROTC scholarship) & Arizona State University, 1961. He received his BS degree in Construction & then became a Professional Civil Engineer in 1967. He worked for Isbell Construction Company as an Engineer/Estimator/Project Manager in 1960-65; Morris Knudsen Company from 1965-1970 as an Engineer; Union Rock and Material as an Administrative Assistant to the President in 1970-71; New Pueblo Construction in Tucson as a Manager & Vice-president from 1971-73 and Arok Construction Company as their Chief Financial Officer from 1973 until his retirement in 2010 at age 71. John helped grow Arok from a small starter company in Phoenix to one with offices in Phoenix, Los Angeles, Seattle & Denver.
He was a Past-President and a Life Time Director of the Arizona Assoc. of Subcontractors. He was a member of the Assoc. General Contractors of America & served on their ASU-AGC Joint Committee in 1969-70.
John loved hiking the Grand Canyon & made many rim-too-rim trips. He rafted the Colorado River, hiked in the Superstitions & mountains of Prescott. He loved golfing (sometimes), fishing in Mexico, sailing, & traveling, especially to England to visit cousins. He was an avid car collector & loved the Construction Industry. He had a quick wit and loved making people laugh with his great sense of humor. He will be missed by so many friends & his family will love him forever.
John is survived by his devoted wife of 20 years (friend of 68 years), Linda McMillan Pape & Sons, Dr. John Joseph Pape (Julie), James Edward Pape (Joann) & Jeffrey Gerald Pape (Lisa), Step-daughter, Stephanie Swann (Jeremy) and 7 grandchildren and 3 step-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 27th at 1:00pm at Shadow Rock United Church of Christ, 12861 N. 8th Ave., Phoenix 85029. A reception will follow at the Moon Valley Country Club, 151 W. Moon Valley Dr., Phoenix 85023. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Grand Canyon Trust, 2601 N. Fort Valley Rd., Flagstaff, AZ 86001 or A Stepping Stone Foundation, P.O. Box 87419 Phx, 85080-7149 or a in John's honor.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 31, 2019