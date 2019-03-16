|
|
John Cronin
Scottsdale - Cronin John J. (Jack).
It is with profound sadness, that Jack's family announces his sudden passing on Sunday, March 10, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Jack was born on October 10, 1931 in Charleville, Ireland and immigrated to Canada in 1952 when he was 21 years old. A couple of years after arriving in Canada, Jack proposed to his beloved Pat who traveled from Ireland to marry him in 1955. They shared their life together for more than 51 years before her untimely passing in 2007. Jack will be forever fondly remembered by his children Mark (Colleen), Jonathan (Michael), Shane (Joanne), Paul, Conor and Jacqueline and as a proud and devoted Granddad to Conor, Erin, Cameron, Kaileigh and Rachel. He will be sadly missed by his many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Family, faith and friends were the most precious things in life to Jack. He will be lovingly remembered by everyone who knew him.
Friends and family will be received at the Turner & Porter "Yorke Chapel", 2357 Bloor Street West, on Thursday, March 28 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 3055 Bloor Street West, on Friday, March 29 at 11:00 am. Internment will follow at Park Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations made to ShareLife and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in lieu of flowers would be appreciated. You are invited to sign Jack's Book of Condolences at www.messingermortuary.com or https://turnerporter.permavita.com/site/johnjcronin.html?s=110
Dad we know that you are at peace with Mom now and that you will both continue to watch over us all. We'll love you forever and always.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 16, 2019