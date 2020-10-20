1/
John D. Ashford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John D. Ashford

John D. Ashford, 81, passed away unexpectedly on October 19, 2020. Devoted and loving husband of Marla Risa Ashford. Father to Jennifer (Eric Winchebach) Young, Julie (David) Oens, and Melissa (Jeremy) Holmes. Grandfather to Riley, Keelan, Adam, Molly and David. Brother to Nora (Anthony) Enos and Carrie (Patrick) McCellan. John's passion was sports, scuba diving and theater. He taught at Arcadia and Saguaro High Schools before becoming a professor at DeVry University. In lieu of flowers, you can plant a tree in memory of John at Treesfortheholyland.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved