John D. Ashford
John D. Ashford, 81, passed away unexpectedly on October 19, 2020. Devoted and loving husband of Marla Risa Ashford. Father to Jennifer (Eric Winchebach) Young, Julie (David) Oens, and Melissa (Jeremy) Holmes. Grandfather to Riley, Keelan, Adam, Molly and David. Brother to Nora (Anthony) Enos and Carrie (Patrick) McCellan. John's passion was sports, scuba diving and theater. He taught at Arcadia and Saguaro High Schools before becoming a professor at DeVry University. In lieu of flowers, you can plant a tree in memory of John at Treesfortheholyland.com
.