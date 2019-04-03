Services
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 939-8394
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hampton Funeral Home
Prescott, AZ
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ
Glendale - John D Kissling, age 93, died Saturday March 30, 2019 at the Northern Arizona VA Hospital after a brief illness.

Mr. Kissling was born December 11, 1925, in Glendale,Arizona. John was the last surviving child born to Fredrick Kissling and Emily Winborn Kissling. He served in the US Marines during World War II participating in the Okinawa Invasion. The camaraderie and patriotism he learned in the Marines never left him, as friends and family will attest. John became a professional truck driver for Roadway, and retired after more than 40 years of service.

John is survived by his four sons: Steve (Nedra), Chris (Ann),Merle (Beverly) and John (Colette). He also leaves behind thirteen grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren,a sister-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. John will be deeply missed byhis devoted friend Jean Brogdon. John is preceded in death by his wife/mother of his four sons: Betty Jones Kissling, second wife Nadine, his three brothers:George, Olliver and Richard, and his sister Juanita Luker.

There will be a visitation this Friday from 11am to 1pm at Hampton Funeral Home in Prescott. There will be a visitation and services on Saturday from 1pm to 3pm at West Resthaven Funeral Home, He will be interred in a family plot at Resthaven Cemetery in Glendale Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 3, 2019
