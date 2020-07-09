John D. Odom
John D. Odom entered into eternal life on the afternoon of July 4th with his family by his side. He was born in Illinois on August 9, 1948, and grew up on the family farm near Chenoa until the family relocated to Phoenix in 1957. John attended Madison Number 2, graduated from Camelback High School, and then graduated from NAU. After school, John returned to Phoenix and became a real estate agent/broker. For more than 40 years he sold residential real estate to and for many client friends and he loved every minute of it.
In addition to being a top notch real estate agent, he excelled as a husband and father. There was nothing more important to John than his wife and children, and he never missed the chance to tell them this. His faith was also important to him. He was a member of La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, Scottsdale, and was also proud of his affiliation with the Lutheran Cursillo movement, serving on several teams.
John was predeceased by his parents, Dorothy and Clarence Odom. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Cindy, and children Katie and David Odom. He is also survived by his brother, Dr. Benjamin Odom and sister-in-law, Dr. Susan Gregg (Odom), niece, Dr. Ranaan Menon and family of Redmond, Washington and nephew Scott Odom and family of Tucson, as well as a host of beloved cousins, in-laws and friends.
John had an amazing wit and an uncanny ability to turn a phrase. A memorial service to celebrate John's well lived life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather.
Memorials in John's honor may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
, Desert Southwest Chapter, 340 E. Palm Lane, Suite 230, Phoenix, AZ 85004, or directed in John's name to the Memorial Fund at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85254.
Messinger's is in charge of arrangements.