John D. Quick
John D. Quick

Torrington, CT - John D. Quick, 98, of Torrington, CT (formerly of Keene, NH, Phoenix, AZ and Nashua/Hollis, NH) died on November 4, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Atwood, IL on May 12, 1922, son of Lloyd and Ruth Quick. He served as an Electronics warfare officer in the Army Air Corps during World War II. Shortly after his discharge from the Army Air Corps in 1946 he married Barbara Ann Tattan, with whom he was married until Barbara's passing in 2015. He was an Electrical Engineer and during his business career he worked in Electronics for RCA in Camden, NJ, Sanders Associates in Nashua, NH, and finally Motorola in Scottsdale, AZ. He was the holder of two US patents.

He was an avid reader and skilled woodworker. He and Barbara enjoyed travelling in their RV throughout the U.S. Maine (especially Perkins Cove and Mt. Desert Island) was a favorite vacation destination.

He and Barbara were very active Episcopal church members while living in Phoenix, AZ and in Nashua, NH, where they assisted in Rummage sales and recycling efforts. He also was active on the local town Zoning Board while living in Hollis, NH.

He is survived by sons David Quick of Torrington, CT and Andrew Quick of Lawton, MI, and their families.

A private Memorial service will be planned for a later date.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
