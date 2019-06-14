|
John Vick, 96, of Phoenix, AZ passed away on June 6, 2019. John was born and raised in Portland, Oregon on January 17, 1923 to Clithro "Dutch" and Sarah Vick. After graduating from Jefferson High School, he was hired by Sunkist Growers. In 1942, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He became a member of the 391st Signal Company, and served in World War II, stationed initially in Naples, Italy, and then Algiers, Algeria. He was a master of the teletype machine, and was so fast that he decorated his messages with dots and dashes, earning the nickname "Fancy Pants." After the war, he returned to work at Sunkist, moving up the ranks. He was transferred to Spokane, Washington, where he became involved in the Excelsior Club, a young adults' club at the local Catholic church. He became friends with a fellow club member named Mary. They eventually started to date. After six years, he finally proposed on New Year's Eve 1959. They were married in San Francisco in January 1961. John and Mary relocated to Phoenix from Concord, CA in 1970. They were among the first parishioners at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Phoenix, where he volunteered as an usher. John enjoyed playing golf, discussing politics (especially if there was a fellow Republican in the room), singing, watching movies – old and new, playing piano, and relaxing after work with a martini. After retiring from Sunkist in 1986, he became a volunteer at John C. Lincoln Hospital as a transporter. It was the perfect fit for an extrovert like John – he got to chat with patients as he moved them from room to room. He served as a volunteer for 26 years. John had the great gift of making friends wherever he went. If he was in the room, you knew it. If you didn't know him when you arrived, you certainly did when you left. His contagious laugh lit up the room and he enjoyed either being the butt of the jokes, or laughing at yours. He was especially proud of his grandchildren, and liked to take credit for their positive traits, especially their "brains and good looks." He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Mary, in 2016. His only brother, Lloyd, was killed in action in World War II. He is survived by his three daughters: Anne Kiley (Dan), Trish Harris, and Laura Zilmer (Tim), six grandchildren: Bridget and Jay Kiley, Andrew and Brandon Harris and Samantha and Carson Zilmer; three nephews and one niece, and many cousins in Portland, with whom he kept in touch and close to his heart. A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on July 5, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 11001 N. 40th St, Phoenix, AZ, with reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Americare Hospice Foundation, 1212 N. Spencer Street, Suite 2, Mesa, AZ 85203, for whom the family is very grateful.
Published in The Arizona Republic from June 14 to June 15, 2019