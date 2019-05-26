Services
Phoenix - John Daer, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born on September 10, 1933 in Canton, China. His family immigrated to Arizona and started a grocery business. He intended to become an auto mechanic but the Korean War changed his career path. After studying accounting at Arizona State University and serving in the army he began a lifelong career at Salt River Project that lasted 31 years. He was also a 42-year-long season ticket holder for his beloved Phoenix Suns basketball team. He is survived by his wife, Anna, and two sons, John David (wife Alice) and Jeff, (wife Jamie) and five grandchildren, Samantha, Alexander, Nicholas, Nina and Aniya Daer. A memorial service will be held on June 1st at 1:00 PM, at the A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary, 710 W Bethany Home Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sertoma service club Annual Fund in his memory.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019
