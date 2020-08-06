John Dardis Jacobson



Scottsdale - John Dardis Jacobson, 60, of Scottsdale, Az. passed away on July 29, 2020 at Banner Thunderbird Hospital. John was born on February 19, 1960, and is survived by his loving mother, Cathy Goldberg, his step father, Alan Goldberg, his brother, Christopher, aunts, uncles and cousins. John attended Catholic elementary school in Greenfield , Wis. at Saint John the Evangelist parish, and then graduated from Thomas Moore High School in Milwaukee. John loved northern Wisconsin and greatly enjoyed family vacations "Up North". As an avid photographer he took many memorable pictures of his experiences with his family. John also enjoyed Country Western music, the Beatles, and he liked to read.



In Milwaukee John was employed as a lane mechanic and bartender at the Greenfield Bowl. Shortly thereafter he became a senior maintenance manager at Mission Hills apartment complex where he developed lifelong friendships . In 2003 John moved to Phoenix where he worked in family owned businesses. He was then employed by the United States Postal Service, at the Williams Street branch where he was a loyal trusted employee John's smiling face, positive attitude and willingness to help will always be remembered. A memorial mass for John will be offered at Blessed Sacrament Church at 10:00 A.M. on August 12,2020. Burial will follow at Paradise Memorial Gardens, 9300 E. Shea Blvd, arranged by Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store