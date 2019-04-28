John David Atkins



Phoenix - John David Atkins passed away peacefully at home in Phoenix, AZ, on April 23, 2019, after more than a two year battle with lung cancer. Born in Reno, Nevada, to John T. and Iva Marie (Porter) Atkins, John's roots were firmly planted in the West, with a childhood spent growing up in Nevada, Colorado and Wyoming during his Dad's career in mining. He was a graduate of the University of Denver, earned a Masters from the University of Wyoming, and proudly served in the U.S. Army. John spent the bulk of his career working on Western States' natural resource matters, primarily mining, in state and federal public policy arenas. John had a passion for cameras and a talent for film photography, and he was a voracious reader, an avid animal lover, and a dedicated student of history, particularly World War I. Over the years he developed a working knowledge of the geology of the Southwest. His maternal family roots in Arizona pre-date Statehood, and he was at home in the Southwest desert for the last 21 years. John's public service included an elected term of office on the Riverton, Wyoming, City Council, and an elected term of office on the West-MEC Board of Directors in Maricopa County, Arizona. John is survived by his wife, Lisa, and his two children, their spouses and four grandsons, all of whom he was most proud; Brandon and Larissa Atkins, Grandsons Thomas and William Atkins, and Armand and Caroline Atkins Eliassen, Grandsons Oliver and Henry. He is predeceased by his parents, Iva Marie and John T. Atkins, and his brother Ken Atkins. The family is grateful for the talent and care of his doctors and nurses, the hospice team who were generous with their time and attention, and most of all, the care, compassion and generous friendship of his caregiver of more than a year, Mary Beth. Services will be private. Please visit www.almoore-grimshaw.com for tributes. Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2019