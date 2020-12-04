John David Turlip
Grapevine, TX - John David Turlip, age 90, passed away on November 17, 2020 in Grapevine, Texas. He was born on April 12, 1930 to the late John J. and Helen W. (Smith) Turlip in Frontenac, KS. He attended Frontenac High School (class of 1948), and Pittsburg State Teachers College (now Pittsburg State University), graduating in 1952. He began his career as an industrial engineer at the Swift & Co meatpacking plant in Kansas City, MO, and later with The Boeing Company in Wichita, KS. On October 8, 1955 he married the love of his life, Joyce Ann (Pierce) Turlip in Kansas City, with whom he enjoyed 64 years of happiness. In 1963, John changed careers to become a pharmaceutical salesman with Pfizer, working first in Joplin, MO until 1973, and then in and around Scottsdale, AZ until he retired in 1993. For nearly 25 years he enjoyed the dream home he and Joyce built in Fountain Hills, AZ prior to moving into assisted living with Joyce in 2011. When Joyce died in 2019, he moved to Southlake, TX. John loved meeting and socializing with a wide network of family, friends, and associates throughout his life, and he was part of the Good Shepherd Catholic Community in Colleyville, TX. John is survived by two children, Colonel James Douglas (Joan) Turlip, USMC (ret), and Julie Turlip; one grandson, David Turlip; and many other loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife and two sisters. Funeral Mass will be held on a later date at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Frontenac, KS, and he and Joyce will be interred together in the family burial plot in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Frontenac. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's honor may be made to St. Mary's Food Bank smfba.convio.net/JohnDavidTurlipTribute