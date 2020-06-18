John Dean Codding



John Dean Codding, 86, passed away peacefully on June 13th after a long struggle with Dementia in Phoenix, Arizona. He was born in Pueblo, Colorado to Claude and Rose (Meyer) Codding. He entered the Army at 16 and served for more than 21 years, during which time he participated in human testing of the effects of atomic radiation on the human body and experienced 9 exposures. For the remainder of his career he worked in the communications field. He is preceded in death by Erika, his wife of 46 years; his brother Richard Codding; and his sister Patsy Suiter. He is survived by his children and their spouses: Roswitha Sobochan (Richard), Pamela LaForest (David), Richard Codding (Beate), and Jody Frederick (Steve); his siblings and their spouses: Claudia Novak (Bill), Eleanor Ball (John), David Codding (Peggy), and Carolyn Metting (Arno (Skip), his brother-in-law Robert Suiter; and sister-in-law, Frances Codding. He has 6 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren. A service with full military honors will be held at the National Cemetery in Phoenix at a later to be announced date due Covid-19 restrictions.









