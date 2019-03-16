Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
chapel at Valley Presbyterian Church
6947 E. McDonald Dr.
Paradise Valley, AZ
Scottsdale - John Donald Preston, 89, passed away Tuesday, March 12 surrounded by family. John was born in Detroit, Michigan on Jan. 10,1930, to Cecil and Inez Preston. He was a graduate and football player at both Technical High School in Detroit and Indiana Central College in Indianapolis. He met the love of his life, Judith Preston, in Oct. 1955. They married in June 1956, and spent 62 wonderful years together. John moved to Scottsdale, Az. in 1970 with Judy and their three children. Together they ran a successful Law Book business until their retirement in 1995.

John is survived by his beautiful "Jooody", his three children, Lynne (Bill), John (Julie),and Jackie (Mark), and his 9 grandchildren, Bryan,Michael,Kelly,Staci, Brett, Delaney, Chase, Colton and Sierra. He is also survived by 9 great grandchildren. Services will be held Tuesday, March 19 at 10 am in the chapel at Valley Presbyterian Church 6947 E. McDonald Dr. Paradise Valley,Az. He will be interred at the Valley Presbyterian Memorial Garden.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
