Adobe Chapel Funeral Home
218 N Central Avenue
Avondale, AZ 85323
(623) 932-4418
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church
13658 W Meeker
Sun City West, AZ
John Duane Dorch


1921 - 2019
John Duane Dorch Obituary
John Duane Dorch

Sun City West - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of John Duane Dorch on July 11, 2019, at the age of 98 in Santa Rosa, CA. Born in Illinois in 1921 to Roscoe and Elva Dorch, he developed a love of music at an early age. There are stories about how he was always late to school, but as it turned out he was listening to a classical music program on the radio and would end up running to school after listening to the music as long as possible. John attended Carthage College where he both graduated with a degree in music and met his first wife, Maxine Lathrop. He served as a B-25 pilot in World War II and received a Purple Heart. After the war he continued his education at the University of Illinois where he earned his Masters degree in music. He was a music and band teacher in Whittier, CA schools for many years and where he raised his family.

After retirement John moved to Arizona where he lived with his second wife Louise in Sun City West and Surprise. John was well known as a director of several choruses in the West Valley, including the Westernaires and the Shepherd of the Hills Methodist Church Choir.

He is survived by his sons, John and Dennis (Kate) Dorch, stepsons, Richard, Craig (Paula) and Mark (Ruth) Liston, his sister Mildred Weinert, brother Tom (Kathy) Dorch, his dear friend Ruth Ward, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Maxine, his second wife Louise, his daughter Barbara, and his sisters Vivian Hull and Dorothy Jones. A lifelong progressive and a voracious reader, he enjoyed discussing politics, social issues and history.

A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, August 2, at 10:00 am at Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church, 13658 W Meeker, Sun City West. Memorial gifts may be given to the the Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church or to the .
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 30, 2019
