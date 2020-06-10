John Duffield
Family and friends are mourning the sudden loss of John L. Duffield on June 6, 2020. He was 53 years old and he resided in Gilbert, Arizona for the last three years. He was born in Okinawa, Japan on July 25th, 1966, to Jim and Jeannette Duffield. He also resided in New Mexico, Illinois and California in past years.

Throughout his later years of life, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and loved to be referred to as "John boy". He was always warm hearted and generous and had a love for animals, especially his German Shepherds. He was employed at the family business, Western Air International, an aerospace company. John is preceded in death by his father, Jim Duffield.He is survived by his mother Jeannette, sisters Lynn and Jean, brothers Jim and Joe and brother in law Eric. Viewing will be Saturday from 6-8 pm on June 13th at Valley of the Sun Mortuary/Cemetery located at 10940 E. Chandler Heights Road in Chandler Arizona 85248. Services will be held on Sunday, June 14th. from 4-6 pm. Fr. Romeo of Resurrection Church will officiate. A reception will follow at Valley of the Sun.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery
10940 East Chandler Heights Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
4808959232
