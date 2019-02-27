|
John "Jack" Edward Cahill, Jr.
Phoenix - John "Jack" Edward Cahill, Jr. of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on June 19, 2018 at the age of 89. Jack was born in Waterbury, Connecticut on October 22, 1928 and grew up in Litchfield, Connecticut with his father and mother, John Cahill and Catherine Dwyer, and his brother Richard. After serving in the United States Air Force, he met his wife of 57 years Joan Ardelle Pillsbury. After Jack received a medical degree from Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland the newlyweds eventually settled in Phoenix, Arizona in 1962 where they raised their family. Jack is survived by his four sons Bruce, Barry, Greg and Gary; three daughters-in-law Susan, Bibi and Shelly; five granddaughters; and one great-granddaughter. There will be a memorial service at 11:00 AM on Saturday March 2, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary, 8314 N. 7th Street, Phoenix 85020. Visit https://hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 27, 2019