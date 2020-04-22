|
|
John Edward Faber
Phoenix - John Edward Faber, age 62, of Phoenix, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was born on August 10, 1957 to the late Fred and Anne Ruzza Faber in Aliquippa, PA. He attended Quigley High School, Baden, PA graduating class of 1974; then furthered his education at Carnegie Mellon University. He married Joy Foust in Aliquippa, PA; they later divorced. John worked as a Welder for The Ironworkers Union. He was a member and Trustee of Ironworkers Union Local 75. He enjoyed times with family and friends, and a good friendly debate. John is survived by his two siblings, Anthony Faber and Ted Faber; and many other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Anne Faber. Interment will be taking place in Aliquippa, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's honor may be made to the . Online condolences can be given at www.shadowmountainmortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020