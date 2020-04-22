Services
Shadow Mountain Mortuary
2350 East Greenway Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
(602) 971-7350
Resources
More Obituaries for John Faber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Edward Faber


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Edward Faber Obituary
John Edward Faber

Phoenix - John Edward Faber, age 62, of Phoenix, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was born on August 10, 1957 to the late Fred and Anne Ruzza Faber in Aliquippa, PA. He attended Quigley High School, Baden, PA graduating class of 1974; then furthered his education at Carnegie Mellon University. He married Joy Foust in Aliquippa, PA; they later divorced. John worked as a Welder for The Ironworkers Union. He was a member and Trustee of Ironworkers Union Local 75. He enjoyed times with family and friends, and a good friendly debate. John is survived by his two siblings, Anthony Faber and Ted Faber; and many other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Anne Faber. Interment will be taking place in Aliquippa, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's honor may be made to the . Online condolences can be given at www.shadowmountainmortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shadow Mountain Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -