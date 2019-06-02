Services
Vistoso Funeral Home
2285 E Rancho Vistoso Blvd
Oro Valley, AZ 85755
(520) 544-2285
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Athena Christian Church
Athena, OR
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ranch House at Saddlebrooke Ranch
31143 S. Amenity Dr.
Oracle, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kaminski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Edward Kaminski


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Edward Kaminski Obituary
John Edward Kaminski

Tucson - John Edward Kaminski, 50, born in Chester, PA on 11-29-1968, went to be with his heavenly father on 5-25-2019. He grew up in Spokane, WA where he graduated from Rodgers High School. He then went on to get his Bachelors in Business at Eastern Washington University in Cheney, WA and a Masters in Finance from Roosevelt University in Chicago, IL. While at college, he met the love of his life, Amanda Sloan, and together they traveled the US with their jobs, going from PA, FL, Chicago, San Francisco, Phoenix and finally ending up in Tucson, AZ where he worked at Raytheon in International Supply Chain. John lived with Amanda in SaddleBrooke Ranch, where their neighbors have become like family. John and Amanda also have a home in Fiji where they loved to escape to.

John will always be remembered for his love of giving parties, his generosity, and his overall ability to build or fix anything. John leaves behind his wife Amanda; his parents John and Kris; sister Katie (Frank) Cordova; and brother Mike (Robin); a niece, and numerous nephews, along with many other loving family members. John's funeral service will be held at the Athena Christian Church on Friday June 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm in Athena, Oregon. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 15 from 12 - 2 pm at the Ranch House at Saddlebrooke Ranch located at 31143 S Amenity Dr, Oracle, AZ. Arrangements are under the care of Vistoso Funeral Home 520-544-2285.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now