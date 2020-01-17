Services
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:30 PM
All Saints' Episcopal Church
6300 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ
John Edwards Gaskin


1941 - 2020
John Edwards Gaskin Obituary
John Edwards Gaskin

John Edwards Gaskin (78), June 10, 1941 - January 13, 2020 passed away from complications of cancer. John was the son of George and Gladys Gaskin. Born in Yuma, AZ and a longtime Phoenix resident, John attended Madison Elementary, North Phoenix High School and graduated from the University of Arizona in 1963 where he was a member and president of Sigma Alpha Epsilon.

The majority of John's work life was with Capital Lumber Company (52 years) where he succeeded his father, George Gaskin, as owner and president. He loved each and every day of his 52 years with Capital from the days of stacking lumber in his youth during the hot, dusty days of summer to the twilight winter days of his life as Board Chairman.

Friends. A very cherished part of his life were the people who honored him with their friendship. From grade school to the "Golden Years" all were treasures to him.

He also enjoyed his association with The Phoenix Thunderbirds, The Arizona Riding Club and Paradise Valley Country Club. He loved travel - with his relentless world -wide search for the perfect martini - and he loved reading and music as well as pursuing fitness in the gym. In earlier years he looked forward to driving fast hot rods, bird hunting, running, swimming and biking.

But his beloved wife, Jean Rae, and his children and grandchildren were always first and foremost in his life. He was extremely proud of each of his children's successes in life and of the love they gave to each other as well as to him.

John is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jean Rae, his children; Christie Darby (Michael), Scott Gaskin (Jennifer) and Wendy Mulvihill (Michael) and five grandchildren; Michael Darby Jr., John Darby, Annie Mulvihill, Kate Mulvihill and Ella Mulvihill, and his sister Gail Dumas of Greenwich, CT.

Services to be held at All Saints' Episcopal Church, 6300 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 3:30 P.M. A celebration of life to follow at Paradise Valley Country Club. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial gifts be designated to cancer research at Mayo clinic. Gifts can be mailed directly to Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
