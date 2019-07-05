Services
Valley Presbyterian Church
6947 E McDonald Dr
Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Valley Presbyterian Church
Paradise Valley, AZ
John Eugene Bacon Obituary
John Eugene Bacon

Scottsdale - Age 82, The Big Guy, apple bread baker, cookie maker, ex Print Shop Owner extraordinaire, ex US Army tank trained Korean Vet, Age 52 retiree, dog lover, music listener, Bridge player, Golfer, laugh until you hear the hoarse part at the end, church goer, red wine at 5 (lol) enjoyer died on June 29 at his home which he loved in Scottsdale, Arizona.

He is survived by his wife of 8 1/2 years, Debra Obrock; Four children: Rick Bacon, Robin Parks (Greg), Tammi Putnam, Heidi Zimmerman (Don); Three Stepchildren: Julie Koerner (Ben), Blake Obrock (Jenny), Ryan Obrock (Lisa); Grandchildren: Erin Devlin, Nicole Slettvet, Andy and Ryan Mourning, Serena Putnam, Courtney Parks, Sydney Harbula and Kennedy Koerner, Ella and Rylee Obrock. Great Granchildren: Alexis, Mady, Nathan, Ava, Trigg, Evie, RayElla, Donald. Brother Daniel Bacon (Lindie). Nephews Greg, Todd, Joel and numerous great nieces and nephews. He was preceded by Zachary Putnam Cathryn Parks.

A Memorial Service will be held at Valley Presbyterian Church, Paradise Valley, Saturday, July 6 at 10:00 am. We welcome all family, friends and neighbors.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 5, 2019
