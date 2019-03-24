|
John F. (Jack) Donovan
Scottsdale - John F. (Jack) Donovan was born on February 20, 1932 in Garretson, South Dakota to Dennis and Gertrude Donovan. Jack finally kicked the bucket on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the age of 87. He attended country school in rural Garretson and attended high school at Garretson High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy prior to the Korean War and served two (2) deployments to Korea on board the High Speed Mine Sweeper USS Doyle (DMS 34). He was awarded the Korean Service Medal with five (5) battle stars plus six (6) other medals. After discharge from the Navy he attended Brown Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota and after graduation he entered the broadcasting business as a staff announcer and salesman. Jack married Genevieve (Jen) Bunkers in Dell Rapids, South Dakota on January 19, 1957. They adopted two (2) children; Creighton (CJ) and Elizabeth (Liz), the family moved to Arizona in 1964.
Jack worked for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Northern Iowa as Regional Sales Manager for South Dakota before moving to Arizona where he joined Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Arizona. He worked as Regional Sales Manager, Director of Sales and later was promoted to Vice President of Marketing and Sales. He spent the last eight (8) years of his career as Vice President and General Manager of CSA Marketing, an affiliate of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Arizona. He served on several national committees representing Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Arizona along with serving on the Western Conference of Blue Shield Plans. After 32 years of employment, Jack retired from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Arizona in 1995.
Jack is survived by his wife Jen of 62 years, son Creighton Donovan and wife Debbie, daughter Elizabeth Mora (retired USN Senior Chief), four (4) grandchildren; Stephen Donovan, Andrew Donovan, Jessica Kerr and husband Tim, Andrea Mora, three (3) brothers; Buck Donovan, Larry Donovan, Joe Donovan, two (2) sisters; Mary Engebretson and Kitty Donovan. He was preceded in death by his two (2) sisters; Lois Peterson and Pat Heil.
The family will host a public visitation for Jack at Messinger's Mortuary 7601 E. Indian School Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85251 on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 5pm with a Rosary to follow at 6pm. A funeral mass for Jack will he held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church 7655 E. Main St., Scottsdale, AZ 85251 on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10 am, he will be laid to rest at the National Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Arizona with full military honors that afternoon at 2pm.
Jack was especially proud of being a friend of Bill W. for 48 years. He is a devoted fan of the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish. His favorite saying was, "always leave 'em laughing" and he always had a plethora of jokes to share with any willing listener. The family has requested that any donations on Jack's behalf be made to: North Scottsdale Fellowship Club, c/o: The Donovan Family, 7508 E. Minnezona Ave., Scottsdale, AZ 85251.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 24, 2019