|
|
John F. Ramirez
John F. Ramirez passed away at the age of 92 on January 23, 2020. He was born in Willcox, AZ on July 21, 1927. He served in the Army during WWII and Korean War. He was preceded in death by his wife Lucy and is survived by daughters Ernestine Calderon (Alex), Jean Barrios, Terri Webber and Bea Longoria, 14 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren, Margaret Torres (Sister) and Jose Ramirez (Brother). Services will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 9925 W. Thomas Rd., Avondale, AZ. Visitation will be from 10 -11am followed by a Scripture Service and Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations can be made to Banner Hospice.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020