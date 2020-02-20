|
John Felix Marsh
Mesa - John Felix Marsh passed away February 18, 2020. He was born February 11, 1940 in Olathe, Colorado and grew up in Nyssa, Oregon. John was a loving husband, a great father to children and step children. He was also a wonderful grandfather to many. Though he started early in life working in a service station, he spent 34 years as a successful sales rep. with Prudential Ins. Co. where he made life long friends. He is survived by wife Maureen and children Laurie, Kelly, John, Kara, Jenn and Tom.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020