Phoenix - John Fleming King 5-25-45 to 7-12-20. A life-long Phoenician, John was a successful, well - traveled, self-employed business owner who was a very accomplished tennis player, golfer, and longtime member of Phoenix Country Club.



He was educated in Phoenix and was in the Air National Guard. John attended the U. of A. with a golf scholarship and graduated from ASU.



Founder/owner and CEO of John F. King and Associates, John had a strong dedication to community service throughout the years. He was active in mentoring disadvantaged pre-teens and teenagers with golf. He also volunteered his time to help serve our less fortunate.



John was the son of the late Dr. W. Fleming King and Mary-Alice King (also life-long Phoenicians and members of Phoenix Country Club and White Mountain Country Club). He is survived by his brothers: Rob King and Bill King (Ferol) and his sister Susan King Asbury (Craig). 4 Nephews, 2 nieces, 3 great nephews, and 5 great nieces.



Due to the Covid-19, our family asks that you celebrate his life in your own heart at this time.









