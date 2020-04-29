|
John Forrest Burnett
September 30, 1930 - April 25, 2020
Mr. Burnett, also known as Bud, passed away peacefully Saturday April 25, after a one day stay at Hospice of the Valley. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nancy Leonard; sons David, Andy, and Kelly; grandchildren Shaunna, Elise, Matthew, and Kayla; and great grandchildren Jace and Marek. Bud was a graduate of Lawrence University and the Harvard Business school. After 2 years of service in the U.S. Army in Heidelberg, Germany, he and Nancy moved to the Valley of the Sun in 1958 where Bud opened and operated Conditioned Air and Burt-Burnett, two air conditioning small businesses, for more than 50 years. Bud was an active member, and past president and secretary of the Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors National Association. He loved fly fishing and taught all three of his sons and grandson to fish. One of his favorite annual events was the family trip to the Green River in Dutch John Utah for two days of fly fishing and being in nature. Bud's ashes will be interred at the Valley Presbyterian Church's Memorial Garden in Paradise Valley. Due to the COVID-19 virus, the family will hold a celebration of life gathering at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Bud's name to Trout Unlimited, or .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020