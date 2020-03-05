|
John Frederick Bell
Mesa - John Frederick Bell, of Mesa, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the age of 66.
John was born to parents Alfred F. and Marilyn J. Bell on March 21, 1953 in Lakewood, OH. He was middle of the pack in a family of seven children and graduated from Bay High School in Bay Village, OH where he was an avid athlete. During his career he held several high-level roles in the construction equipment industry but was most proud to have worked for Lull Engineering, where he followed in his father's footsteps selling rough terrain forklifts. He married his former spouse Mary Agnes "Mag" Meeker in 1980 (divorced 2007) and together they had three daughters.
John was larger-than-life with a memorable, mischievous smile. He found joy in life's simple pleasures, but his head never left the clouds. He never stopped dreaming the biggest dreams - but they weren't for himself. They were for his children, grandchildren and friends. His heart was all embracing and his generosity was legendary. He enjoyed golf, Cleveland Browns football, Cleveland Indians baseball and any sport his grandsons played. He had a million nicknames and a genuine big-heartedness for those he loved.
John is survived by his daughters, Sarah Boggan (Thomas); Rachael Bell; Hannah Martin (George); three adoring grandsons Owen, Liam and Macklin as well as his siblings, Valerie Lambert; Laura Penton; Buzz Bell; Holly Furber; Susie Hamilton; and Scott Bell as well as his beloved nieces and nephews. Survivors also include his lifelong friends from Bay Village, OH and his friends from Ahwatukee and Val Vista Villages, AZ.
John's cremation took place on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona with arrangements by Horizon Funeral Care. A celebration of life will take place from 3-5 p.m. March 14 at Ahwatukee Country Club, 12432 S. 48th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044. Friends and family are invited to attend and share their stories of John.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Home of the Rockets for a new stadium building at Bay High School where John loved playing football. Donations can be made at www.homeoftherockets.org/donate. When making your donation, please note "John Bell" as the Recognition Name.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020