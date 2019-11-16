|
|
John G. Drumm
Sacramento, CA - John G. Drumm was born on February 27, 1936 in New York City and died at the age of 83 on November 12, 2019 in Sacramento, California. John had lived in Sacramento for six years after living in Phoenix, Arizona for thirty-nine years.
John is survived by five children (Mary Alice, John, Annemarie, Christina, and Tom) as well as six grandchildren. John was born in New York City to his mother, Mary Alice Ryan Drumm, and his father, Thomas Francis Drumm. John grew up in Brooklyn with his brother, Thomas Drumm. John attended Notre Dame University and graduated with a business degree. He later graduated from Fordham Law School and worked as a corporate lawyer in the hotel industry and later as an attorney with the Arizona Division of Child Support Services.
John will be remembered at a mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sacramento, California on Friday, November 15th, 2019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Salvation Army.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 16 to Nov. 19, 2019