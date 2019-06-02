|
John (Jack) G. Shimkus, Jr.
Chandler - Passed away on April 30, 2019 in Chandler AZ from complications with congestive heart failure. Jack was born June 2, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Phyllis, and their daughters Catherine Shimkus, Susan Shimkus and Deborah (Steve) Goebel along with his grandchildren Ben, Mike and Kristen Goebel.
Jack spent his first 55 years in the Chicago area, graduating from Luther North High School, then on to serve in the Army Reserves before working for almost 3 decades at The First National Bank of Chicago.
At the age of 55, he escaped the snow and cold of Chicago, and along with his wife, drove south to Arizona. He started a new career as a mail carrier and settled into his new life in Chandler. He retired from the post office in 2010.
Jack enjoyed planning cruises and trips to see his children and grandchildren until his health deteriorated. He was excited to make multiple trips to Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. He was an avid and opinionated Chicago sports fan his entire life.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 2, 2019