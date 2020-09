Or Copy this URL to Share

Phoenix - John, 90, passed away on 09/21/2020 in Phoenix. He is survived by 7 children, 13 grandkids, 27 great grandkids, 2 great great-grandkids. Services held at Resthaven on 4310 E. Southern Ave. on 09/26/2020.









