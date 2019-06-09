|
|
John Gregory McClaskey
Glendale - John Gregory McClaskey, Age 59, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019 in Glendale, AZ after a 5 year battle with cancer. Greg was born in Phoenix, AZ on February 22, 1960 to Mary McClaskey Bebee and Stanley McClaskey. He graduated from Apollo High School in Glendale and was a machinist with McMillan Machine Company. He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Deborah McClaskey Eubank, Mark McClaskey (Jodi), Sheryl McClaskey Stathis (Dennis), Christopher McClaskey (Rishelle) and Jennifer McClaskey Rogers (Chris), as well as 16 nieces and nephews and 3 great nieces and nephews. Greg's ashes will be spread in Northern Arizona where he loved to hunt.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 9, 2019