John Grover Sullivan
Phoenix - Captain John Grover Sullivan, US Navy Retired, died on October 2, 2019, in Phoenix, AZ. John was born on December 27, 1931, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Anne Lutz Sullivan and Grover Sullivan. He was well known for his intelligence, sharp wit, leadership, and courage. John was devoted to his family and dedicated to serving his country.
He attended Cathedral Latin High School and then Miami University where he joined the DKE fraternity, played football, joined the Navy ROTC program, and fell in love with Colleen Donnelly. Upon graduation in 1954, he married Colleen and was commissioned into the Navy. Colleen and John raised three children and six nieces and nephews, following the tragic deaths of their parents.
During his 26 years of Navy service, his proudest moments include participating in the successful blockade during the Cuban Missile Crisis, earning a Master's of Science in Management at the Naval Post Graduate School, serving three tours of duty in Vietnam, and being the commanding officer of the USS John R Craig and the USS Bryce Canyon. Upon his retirement, Colleen and John moved from Honolulu to Santa Fe where John enjoyed teaching skiing and flying his Cessna and fixed-wing glider.
John leaves behind his sister; Nancy Sullivan, three children; Kathleen McClain, Bridget Cresto, and Captain Patrick Sullivan, US Navy Retired; five of the nieces and nephews who joined the family; Joseph Donnelly, Anne Donnelly, Margarite Shapiro, Colonel Michael Donnelly, US Army Retired, and Kevin Donnelly and their spouses, twenty grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his wife; Colleen Sullivan, parents; Anne and Grover Sullivan, sister; Joanne Zito, brother; Tom Sullivan, son-in-law; John Cresto, and nephew; James Donnelly.
Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019