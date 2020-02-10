|
|
John H. Neulieb
In loving memory of John H. Neulieb 93, of Litchfield Park, AZ (2/22/1926 - 2/1/2020).
Surrounded by family, and with his last words being "I've had a wonderful life," the Lord called him home. John was born in Michigan City, Indiana to John and Margaret (Phillips) Neulieb, one of six children. He graduated from Elston High School where he excelled on the field in football and baseball. He was scouted by the St. Louis baseball organization. Upon graduation from High School, he joined the Navy and served during World War II. Following his discharge, he married his high school sweetheart, the love of his life, Leona Lisak on July 6, 1946. Together they journeyed to Arizona in 1956 where they raised their two children. John worked as a lineman for APS for 33 years, retiring in 1988 as a district manager. He wore many hats in his lifetime. He was a little league coach, Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, past President of The Wigwam Golf and Country Club, a Father, a " Big Grandpa, " and a Great Grandpa. He was a devout Catholic and member of St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Parish.
He loved bass fishing in Mexico with his buddies, playing gin rummy, traveling to foreign countries and playing golf around the world, maintaining a 5 handicap and getting a "Hole In One" 3 times. He passed his love of the Chicago Cubs baseball team onto his children and Grandchildren and was ecstatic to celebrate their world Series win with his family.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers James and Joseph Neulieb and sisters Mary Ann Hairopoulos, Betty Zeese and Loretta Phillips, and great granddaughter Amelia Quinn. He is survived by his beloved wife of 73 years, Leona, daughter Cheryl Quinn (Bill) and son John, grandchildren Erin Farrar (Andrew), Nathan (Carrie) and Kevin (Katrina) Quinn and 6 great grandchildren, whom he loved very much.
One week before his passing he sat outside with his wife, and holding her hand, he sang "Till The End Of Time," kissed her and told her how much he loved her ,
A celebration of John's life will follow his burial at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. Services pending.
Physically he may be gone from us, but he will remain in our hearts forever
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020