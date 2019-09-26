|
|
John H. Osborne
Surprise - John passed away on 9/22/2019 from Alzheimer's. He was born at home in Phoenix on 11/11/1929, to John Osborne & Lena (Oaks). He graduated from Alhambra Grammar School in 1944, Phoenix Tech in 1949, and Glendale Community College in 1976. He worked for A J Bayless 1947-1950 then to a 40 year career with Mtn Bell 1950-1990. He was drafted into the Army 1951-1953 then returned to Mtn Bell as a Lineman working his way up to Engineering Staff Supv. He married Beverly Rhinehart in 1955 and was blessed with son (John III) and daughter (Tamara). They raised their children in Glendale.
John was a Ham Radio Operator (K7ERC) since 1948, he was also one of the 1st volunteer Glendale fireman (7/16/1955). He was active in the Cub and Boys Scouts, Exployers and even received the "Silver Beaver" award. He was a hard worker but always found time to take his family on vacations - Ocean Beach, Mexico, Canada, and Sedona. He loved hunting with his son and friends. John was married for 30 years to his first wife Beverly (d. 1985) and is survived by their two children John Osborne III and Tamara Osborne (Jan Sayre) both Arizona residents. He also leaves behind his wife Bonnie (m. 1990), stepchild Debra Wiora of Peoria. He also is survived by seven grandchildren: Ashley O'Hagan (Jeff); John Osborne IV; Michael Sayre; Ry Sayre (Kristen); William Sayre; Presley Wiora and Bronson Wiora plus five great-grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Bessie Earle and Norma Lee Filer.
John and Bonnie enjoyed traveling, building the cabin in Sedona and volunteering. John also spent over 10 years with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Communications Posse. Thanks to Rock Creek MC Center and their staff for their care and support and the Phoenician Hospice Team. Services will be held on Friday, sep 27th at Greenwood Memory Lawn, 719 N 27th Ave., Phoenix, at noon with visitation one hour prior.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019