John Harry Haeuser
Phoenix - John Harry Haeuser, 94, a resident of the Phoenix area for the past 63 years, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019, in Chandler, Arizona.
John was born November 11, 1924, on the family farm in Eagle Valley, Wisconsin, near Fountain City and the banks of the Mississippi River. He was the 3rd son of John and Elsie Haeuser and was known by family and the local community as "Junior." He attended a one-room schoolhouse as a child. At Fountain City High School, with about 55 students, he was class president in each of his first three years, and student body president his senior year (Class of '42). He enjoyed attending a small school where he played sports, was sports editor of the paper, in the band and on the forensics team, sang in the chorus, and had the lead role in three school plays. After graduating high school, he entered the Navy during World War II. He tested high enough to be a Pilot or a Shipboard Officer, but his eyesight precluded that and he trained in engineering and diesel motor schools. He served as a Motor Machinist Mate, which was a Petty Officer rank in the Navy. Following the War, he attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison where he earned a degree in Journalism in only three years. He also played on the 150 lb. Football Team and Boxed. While attending UW, he met the love of his life, Eleanore "Elly" Pascale, in a Spanish class. They both graduated in 1949, and were married on April 28, 1951.
After graduating, John got a job as a sports writer for a small town newspaper in Waupon, WI, which paid better than a job he was offered at the Milwaukee Sentinel. But when he asked his boss for a raise at Christmas time, he was fired. He moved to Milwaukee and began selling vacuum cleaners for Electrolux, door to door. He was a top salesman and won convention trips to New York City every year during the six years that he worked doing this. On these trips, he was put up at luxury hotels such as The Plaza on Central Park. The first trip was in 1951, a month before he married Elly. He brought his mother, because it wasn't "proper" to bring his fiancé back then. But Elly, as his wife, did accompany him the following five years.
In 1956 John and Elly moved to Phoenix, Arizona. John went to work for Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., selling home and automobile insurance. His office was in the historic Luhrs Building in bustling downtown Phoenix. He started by selling door to door again, similar to the way he had sold vacuum cleaners. In his first ten months he sold 600 policies, making him a top salesman within the company. Within two years his sales were mostly by referral from clients. He spent 30 years with Liberty and retired in 1986, where he was honored at a dinner. It featured the Chairman of the Board of the company, who flew in from Boston for the event. Following John's "retirement," he worked several part-time jobs and, for two years, a full-time job selling air conditioning services. He even worked as an usher at Arizona Cardinals home games during their 2008-2009 Super Bowl season, as he turned 84. John really enjoyed working and keeping busy.
John was also very active in the community, outside of work. He was active with the YMCA organization, both as a participant and as an organizer. He participated in judo, boxing, fitness, and other activities at the Y over the years. He also was a long-time member of the Y's Men's Club service group, meeting at the Northwest Phoenix Y near Chris-Town Mall. During this time he helped run various fund raising activities such as leading operation of the YMCA Christmas Tree Lot during the 1960s and 1970s. In later years he worked on the big annual BBQ events and several casino night fundraisers. John, Elly and family were also active members of Bethel Lutheran Church in Phoenix for 50 years from 1962 - 2012. During his time there, John had served as Treasurer, and did volunteer work for the Building and Grounds function. This included filling in to mow the large grass fields on the church grounds - donating any payment he would receive back to the church. He was first a member of Bethel Lutheran's championship Men's Fast Pitch Softball team in the 1960s, before joining the church. John and Elly were also active members of the UW Alumni Association, especially in the early years. They supported the University in several ways, both financially and by attending sporting events including Rose Bowl games in 1955, 1960, and 1963. John was elected, and served in 1970, as President of the Valley of the Sun Chapter (Phoenix metro area) of the UW Alumni Association.
John is survived by his sons, John Jr. of Phoenix, and Robert (Sherri) of Chandler; and grandchildren, Nick, Kelsey, Kendal, and Brenlee; sisters Jeanne Wolfe of Hudson, WI, and Marlene Semling of Roseville, MN; and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Elly Haeuser (died 2013); his parents; and his brothers Glenn, and Loyal "Bud."
John lived a full life and was loved and admired by many. His genuine selflessness, strong spirit and hard work, and his one-of-a-kind way he expressed himself and lived his life touched everyone who knew him. He was an inspirational husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.
John's family invites you to join us in a celebration of his life at a memorial service and reception on Sunday, September 8, 2019. The service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 13724 W. Meeker Blvd., Sun City West, AZ 85375. An Interment Ceremony with Military Funeral Honors will take place the next morning, Monday, September 9, at 9:00 a.m. It will be at the Veteran's National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85024. In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored by contributions in John's memory to the , or to a . Condolences and memories for the family can be shared at https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/azcentral.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 1, 2019