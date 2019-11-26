|
|
John Henry Denny
Phoenix - John Henry Denny, 86, passed away on November 23, 2019 at Ryan House/Hospice of the Valley. The beloved husband of Dolores Denny, promised her 50 years of marriage on their wedding day. While grieving the loss of her life partner and best friend, she is grateful to have had 63 years together.
Born in Ogdensburg, New York, John was the son of Joseph and Ruth Denny. He attended LeMoyne College in Syracuse, New York, where he met Dolores and received a Bachelor of Science degree. He went on to Cornell University, where he received his Master's degree in Physics. He was employed as an engineer with General Electric in Syracuse, New York. In 1969, the family moved to Arizona on a transfer where he continued his work for Honeywell/Bull. John grew with the company, retiring as Vice President in 1991. After his retirement, he remained active for several years tutoring high school students in math and physics, and enjoyed being a member of the Board of Directors for the Deer Valley Credit Union.
In his younger years, John enjoyed bowling and tennis, and lit up a room with his smile and presence. He loved astronomy and traveling, was an avid reader, and was always a fan of Dolores' gourmet cooking. He will be remembered as a man of integrity and a wonderful provider to his wife and family.
John is survived by his wife, Dolores; his four children, Chris (Lou Ann) Denny, Sharon Denny, Rosanne (Joe) Schneider, and Bob (Lisa) Denny; as well as five amazing grandchildren, Patrick, Ben, Sam, Cole and Sydney, all of whom love and miss him dearly.
The memorial service will be held at 1:00pm, preceded by a Rosary at 12:30pm, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Church, 4715 N Central Ave, Phoenix 85012.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Hospice of the Valley at https://www.hov.org/, who provided wonderful care for John and the family in his final days. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019