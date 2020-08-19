John Hewitt Jr



John Hewitt Jr. passed away Aug 15, 2020, in his home surrounded by loved ones. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara. He is survived by his siblings, Ronald Hewitt, Richard Nelson, Virginia Hewitt, Kathleen Hewitt and Sallie Tolf, his three daughters, Lori Winn, Kelly De Rosa and Cheri Sims, along with their spouses, Brent Winn, Kevin De Rosa and Geoff Sims. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.



During his life John created companies, managed restaurants, retail stores and worked for 3 law enforcement agencies in Ohio and Arizona, ending with the Mesa Police Department. His career spanned being a police officer, training officer and range master. When he graduated, the last time, from the academy he was the oldest rookie, but still graduated first in his class. When John set a goal he worked hard to meet it. He loved being a police officer, husband, father and grandfather. He will be truly missed but we know that he is happy joining his true love Barbara where she waited for him with a list of things for them to do together.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store