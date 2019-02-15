Resources
Mesa - John J Coffey passed away on January 19, 2019 at home with his wife Linda by his side, following a long battle with COPD.

John was born in West Hartford, Ct. March 29th 1943, moving to Az. in April of 1987. He was the son of the late John Coffey and Mary Guinan. He was predeceased by his son Glenn Coffey.

John is the husband of Linda Ann (Murray, Shackford) Coffey, children: son Brian (Robin) Coffey of Farmington Ct., Michael (Cheryl) Coffey of Bristol Ct. George C (Kerry) Murray of Chanhassen Mi., Thomas J. (Autumn) Murray Jr. of San Tan Valley, Az. and Valarie Murray of Coos' Bay Organ.

John was Vietnam Vet, serving 4 years in the United States Airforce including 3 tours in Vietnam. He was very proud of his service.

John was an avid football fan who loved the New England Patriots. He is the former Exalted Ruler of the Glastonbury Elks 2202 in Ct. John enjoyed playing pool and with his wife Linda, and played in many competitions all over Mesa. He loved cooking and was an avid reader. He is the former owner of A-Complete Pool Service of Mesa.

John is survived by 14 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces' nephews and great-great- nieces and nephew.

John will be laid to rest at the National Veterans Cemetery in Phoenix Az. at 12: pm Friday the 15 of February.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 15, 2019
