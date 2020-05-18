John J. Flanagan
John J. Flanagan

Gilbert - John J. Flanagan passed away on May 15, 2020 in Gilbert, AZ. He was born February 7, 1949 (age 71) in New York, NY to Rita Gerrity Flanagan and Edward J. Flanagan.

John was a graduate of St. Nicholas of Totlentine Bronx, NY (Class of 66) He then attended Fordham University where he received a degree in Business Administration. John was Honorably discharged from the Army National Guard of New York in June 1976.

After retiring, they moved from New York to Arizona and settled in Gilbert, he continued with one of his greatest passions; refereeing High School Sports. He officiated proudly for the A.I.A. and CAA in addition to several local assignors for basketball and volleyball. He enjoyed playing cards on weekends and spending time with family.

John is survived by his wife: Eileen M. Flanagan (Bolin), son: John Thomas Flanagan, daughter, Tara Marie Flanagan. Sisters: Marie T. Flanagan Bronx, NY, Jean M. Flanagan Fresh Meadows, NY. Brothers: Edward J (Elaine) Bluffton, NC, Christopher J. (Shelia) Strafford CT, Stephen J. (Kitsy) Trumball, CT, and Leo J. (Jackie) Pittsford, NY and many nieces and nephews along with several great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his sisters-in-law Maureen (Bolin) Indik, Kathy (Sears) Bolin. Brother-in-law Thomas P. Bolin and parents Edward J. Flanagan and Rita Flanagan.

As per John's wishes; no Memorial will be held. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and/or Hospice of the Valley Lund Home 2020 E. Woodside Ct. Gilbert, AZ 85297.






Published in The Arizona Republic from May 18 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

