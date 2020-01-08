|
|
John J. Overland died suddenly December 18, 2019. Born in Polk County, Iowa on Oct. 12 1942. John was the son James and Ophelia Overland, Raised in Waterloo Iowa he graduated high school and attended Wartburg College. After a year of college he decided to enlist in the US Army. The Army trained him to be a medic and stationed him in Hawaii. He became a member of the 5th Army Dance Band and became the Division Pinochle champion. Returning state side he rejoined his parents now residing in Arizona. He worked at the Sun City Golf Club and later became an assistant pro at a club in Santa Maria CA. He returned to Phoenix and resumed college. In Phoenix he met his future wife Candace and they were married shortly thereafter. The couple moved to Reno had their two daughters Nora and Meghan. After 12 years in Reno the couple returned to Phoenix and John worked in the pawn business often managing the gun and camera part of the store. At 63 John semi-retired and returned to his true love of golf. A member of the Bel Aire Golf Club where he was part of the Senior Men's club he played 3 or 4 times a week. A wonderful husband, father, and grandfather he was always there for his family. John is survived by his wife Candace, daughters Nora and Meghan, granddaughter's Alyssa and Lilianna. A funeral will be Jan. 11th at 3:30pm at All Saints Episcopal Church. A celebration of life will follow at the Overland residence.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020