John J. Plewa
John J. Plewa

Scottsdale - John J Plewa passed away Monday July 13th 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of Dorothy (Adamski) Plewa for 68 years. Loving mother of John S Plewa. Proud grandfather of John and Jessica Plewa. John grew up in Reading, PA, and enlisted in the US Navy and fought in the Pacific Theater during WWII. John met Roosevelt, Churchill, and the King of Saudi Arabia during his duties, and assisted in returning ally POWs home from Japan. After the war, John was employed as a supervisor with Firestone Tire and Rubber Company until he retired and moved to Scottsdale, AZ with his wife in 1982. John is laid to rest at National Cemetery of Arizona, Phoenix. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Arrangements entrusted to Messinger Mortuary.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 21 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
