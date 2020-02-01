|
John James Gniewek
Peoria - John James Gniewek, 83, of Peoria AZ and previously Tucson, passed Jan 28 2020. He was the son of the late Thomas and Valerya Gniewek.
John graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S in Physics. He loved watching Syracuse basketball and football.
John retired after a long and very distinguished career with IBM, and was known as the 'Father of Magstar'. John reinvigorated the IBM Tape Storage Systems Business as tape technology expert and Lead contributor.
Prior to his career at IBM, he operated the Magnetic Observatory at Little America, Antarctica, and a mountain "Mount Gniewek" was named for him in 1961.
John will be remembered for being a wonderful caring husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Surviving is daughter Linda and husband Mike, sons Michael and Richard, grandchildren Ryan, Brent, Troy, Carmen, and Raquel, and great grandson Graham, and well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Paula who was his soulmate and the love of his life, a sister, 2 brothers, and a niece.
The family would like to acknowledge Sanda and Staff at a Touch of Elegance care home for the loving, compassionate and absolutely phenomenal care they provided our father for the last 6 years.
Visitation will be from 1:00 to 1:30. A graveside service will be held Wednesday February 5, 2020 at East Lawn Palms Cemetery 5801 East Grant Tucson, AZ at 1:30 pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 1 to Feb. 4, 2020