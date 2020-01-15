Resources
John Jeffrey Heinz

Phoenix - John Jeffrey Heinz 64 of Phoenix, Az passed away January 6th 2020.

John was born in Chicago Illinois August 1st 1955.

He attended Maine West High in Des Plaines, Illinois and graduated from Chaparral High, Scottsdale, Az. He received degrees in Firefighting and Para-Medicine through Glendale Community College.

John had a fulfilling 32 year career starting with Rural Metro Fire Dept and Rio Verde Fire Dist where he retired as Captain in 2016.

John was married to Tina Bardzik November 1983 in Phoenix, Az.

He is survived by Mother Lorraine Heinz Brother Ron and wife Lori

Heinz Sisters Jeanne Heinz , Jenniann Heinz-West and husband Randy.

Goddaughter Haley Bardzik Preceded in death Father Ronald R. Heinz

Brother Jeffrey S. Heinz and Wife Tina Heinz

Mortuary is Green Acres 401 N. Hayden rd Scottsdale,Az 85257

# 480-945-2654

Viewing is 1/18/2020 from 4-8 pm

Memorial Services will be 2 pm on 1/25/2020 at

Church of the Verdes

25603 N. Danny Ln

Rio Verde Az 85263

#480-471-7239
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020
