John Jesse Choguill
Denver, CO. - John Jesse Choguill, 81, died in Denver, Colorado, on 15 December 2017, after a brief illness. He is survived by his sister, Mena Moran, of Denver, and by nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. His wife of 42 years, Stephanie Rucker Choguill, died in 2015. Jesse, the son of Verena Moran and William Maurice Choguill, grew up in Phoenix and Syracuse, attended Syracuse University, and served in the military. He excelled as a salesman and valued being productive, working until three years before his death. He was a unique character with a strong sense of humor, great determination, and a fondness for dogs and cars. He is greatly missed by family and friends.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 5, 2019