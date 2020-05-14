John Joseph Dinbokowitz Sr.
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Joseph Dinbokowitz Sr.

In Loving Memory

10/18/1948-05/11/2020 John was the second of 10 children born to William P. Dinbokowitz, Sr. and Julia Spanitz Dinbokowitz in Allentown, PA. He grew up working in his father's boat store, Dinbokowitz Marine. He graduated from Whitehall H.S. in 1966. John moved to Arizona in 1967 to marry Bonnie Bouton, and began a 35 year career in management with Western Electric (AT&T, Lucent Tech, Agere Sys). After raising 6 children, John and Bonnie separated in 1991, and divorced in 1994. John received his bachelor in Business Administration in 1992, from the University of Phoenix. In 1995 he married Ellen Reif and relocated with the company to Richmond, VA. Then in 1996, relocated to Mesquite, TX. In 1999, they were able to relocate to PA, near John's family, where they worked and lived for 5 years before retiring. They moved back to Arizona to be near their children and grandchildren. John loved boating, traveling, and he had a real passion for real estate. But he mostly enjoyed being with family and friends. John is survived by his wife of 25 years, Ellen. His children: John Dinbokowitz, Jr. (Judith); Troy Dinbokowitz (Amber); Robert Dinbokowitz (Robbin); Donnie's wife Tiffany Dinbokowitz; Kimberlee Dinbokowitz; Brian Dinbokowitz (Jennifer). John's son Donnie Dinbokowitz passed away in 2019. John is also survived by his step-daughters: Julie Crowe (Don); Rebecca Reif; 25 Grandchildren; 4 Great Grandchildren; 4 brothers and 5 sisters. There will be a Visitation from 5pm-8pm on Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Chapel 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd. Peoria, AZ 85381. A 10 am Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 at St. Helen Catholic Church 5510 W. Cholla St. Glendale, AZ 85304. A Christian Burial Committal will follow immediately at Holy Redeemer Catholic Cemetery 23015 N. Cave Creek Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85024. Please visit www.heritagefuneralchapels.com to share memories.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
MAY
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Helen Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
623-974-3671
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved