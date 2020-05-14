John Joseph Dinbokowitz Sr.
In Loving Memory
10/18/1948-05/11/2020 John was the second of 10 children born to William P. Dinbokowitz, Sr. and Julia Spanitz Dinbokowitz in Allentown, PA. He grew up working in his father's boat store, Dinbokowitz Marine. He graduated from Whitehall H.S. in 1966. John moved to Arizona in 1967 to marry Bonnie Bouton, and began a 35 year career in management with Western Electric (AT&T, Lucent Tech, Agere Sys). After raising 6 children, John and Bonnie separated in 1991, and divorced in 1994. John received his bachelor in Business Administration in 1992, from the University of Phoenix. In 1995 he married Ellen Reif and relocated with the company to Richmond, VA. Then in 1996, relocated to Mesquite, TX. In 1999, they were able to relocate to PA, near John's family, where they worked and lived for 5 years before retiring. They moved back to Arizona to be near their children and grandchildren. John loved boating, traveling, and he had a real passion for real estate. But he mostly enjoyed being with family and friends. John is survived by his wife of 25 years, Ellen. His children: John Dinbokowitz, Jr. (Judith); Troy Dinbokowitz (Amber); Robert Dinbokowitz (Robbin); Donnie's wife Tiffany Dinbokowitz; Kimberlee Dinbokowitz; Brian Dinbokowitz (Jennifer). John's son Donnie Dinbokowitz passed away in 2019. John is also survived by his step-daughters: Julie Crowe (Don); Rebecca Reif; 25 Grandchildren; 4 Great Grandchildren; 4 brothers and 5 sisters. There will be a Visitation from 5pm-8pm on Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Chapel 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd. Peoria, AZ 85381. A 10 am Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 at St. Helen Catholic Church 5510 W. Cholla St. Glendale, AZ 85304. A Christian Burial Committal will follow immediately at Holy Redeemer Catholic Cemetery 23015 N. Cave Creek Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85024. Please visit www.heritagefuneralchapels.com to share memories.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 14 to May 17, 2020.