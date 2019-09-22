Resources
John Joseph "Jay" Novacek Jr.

John "Jay" Joseph Novacek, Jr.

- - Jay Novacek, 75, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease on September 16, 2019.

He is survived by his wife Patricia, his son David (Victoria), Thomas (Jennifer) and daughter Cherie (Chris), 6 grandchildren, Jake, Atom, Ivy, Alexis, Brooklyn and Brady.

The family will be holding private memorial services to honor Jay and to celebrate his life.

Please visit www.forevermissed.com/jay-novacek to read about Jay's life and to share memories and photos. There is also a link to an tribute page in his honor if you'd like to donate.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 22, 2019
