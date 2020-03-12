Resources
John Joseph Schnee

John Joseph Schnee Obituary
John Joseph Schnee

Phoenix - John Joseph Schnee, 68, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away peacefully on March 2nd, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

He was born in Phoenix, Arizona on January 19, 1952 to Robert and Eleanor Schnee. He worked as a Telecommunication Engineer and became a construction company co-owner.

John is survived by his wife Robin of 50 years; daughter Andrea, and son Ben; Daughter-in-Law Amy; and grandchildren Cohen and Megan. As well as siblings Sharon, and Steve; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was an avid golfer, and loved traveling with his family. John will be greatly missed, and remembered for his witty humor.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
