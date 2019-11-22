|
|
John Kaiser
Antonelli - John Kaiser Antonelli, a resident of the Province community in Maricopa, AZ., passed away peacefully at his home on November 19th, 2019. He was 76 years old.
John (Jack to his family and friends) was born February 5th, 1943 in Hibbing, MN. He was the only child of Ollie and Marguerite Antonelli. Jack graduated from the University of Minnesota, Duluth with a BA in Accounting, and was a member of the Alpha Mu Omega fraternity. He was accepted into the Air Force ROTC program and received his commission as 2nd Lt. Jack served his country from 1965-1971 in the Air Force with the Auditor General group, eventually rising to the rank of Captain. While in the Air Force, Jack earned his M.B.A. at the University of Utah. After his service, Jack had a successful career as an auditor with companies in the financial sector in New York, New Jersey, and California. Jack retired in 2006 to Maricopa.
In 1964 Jack married his college sweetheart Ardelle Leppala from Nashwauk, MN. The couple celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on October 10th, 2019. Throughout their marriage they enjoyed traveling to locations around the world, and beating their friends at bridge.
Jack and Ardelle were blessed with 2 wonderful children and 3 grandchildren. Jack is survived by his loving wife Ardelle, his son John (living in Tempe, AZ.) and his daughter Jacqueline (living in Long Beach, CA.). We remember him as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.
A funeral service will be held at the Valley of the Sun Mortuary on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 at 11am. Refreshments will be served following the services.
Address: 10940 E. Chandler Heights Rd., Chandler, AZ 85248
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019