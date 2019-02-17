|
John Keith Roulstone
Phoenix - John Keith Roulstone passed away on February 1st. He was born in North Kingstown, Rhode Island on June 28, 1952 the son of CAPT Don John and Lois Flood Roulstone. Keith enlisted in the Navy in October of 1971 and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer. He married Annette Stevens in October 1989 and they had a son Andrew the following December. Keith worked with the City of Phoenix Water Department as an engineer. Annette passed away in December of 2005 after a long battle with cancer. Keith is a life member of the VFW and was very active for years with Post 6310. He served on the Honor Guard, was the Post Commander and later the District 3 Commander. Keith was also an active golfer. Keith is survived by his son Andrew, his brothers CAPT Bruce (Hannah) and CAPT Doug (Bonnie) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service for Keith Roulstone will be held at the National Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 North Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ at 12:30 PM on Monday, February 25, 2019. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the VFW Post 6310 building fund in Keith's honor. VFW POST 6310, Building Fund, P.O. BOX 1178, Tolleson AZ 85353.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24, 2019