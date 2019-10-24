|
John Kendrick Calkins
Mesa - John K. (JC) Calkins passed away on September 30, 2019 at the Banner Mountain Desert Hospital in Mesa, Arizona. Born in Michigan and raised in a family where camping, paddling, skiing and sailing activities were heartily pursued, he developed a lifelong appreciation for the great outdoors.
John lived in Mesa, AZ for more than three decades and was known as an avid outdoor writer, adventurer, hunter, and wildlife advocate. A true autodidact, he loved to share his passionate knowledge of the natural life and cultural history of the Southwest with others. Most recently, he enjoyed an extensive solo camping expedition across the southwestern United States.
John will be dearly missed by his beloved sisters, his nieces and nephews, a large extended family, and many close friends.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019