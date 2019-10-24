Services
Cremation Center of Arizona
1544 W. Grant St.
Phoenix, AZ 85007
602-358-8494
Resources
More Obituaries for John Calkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Kendrick Calkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Kendrick Calkins Obituary
John Kendrick Calkins

Mesa - John K. (JC) Calkins passed away on September 30, 2019 at the Banner Mountain Desert Hospital in Mesa, Arizona. Born in Michigan and raised in a family where camping, paddling, skiing and sailing activities were heartily pursued, he developed a lifelong appreciation for the great outdoors.

John lived in Mesa, AZ for more than three decades and was known as an avid outdoor writer, adventurer, hunter, and wildlife advocate. A true autodidact, he loved to share his passionate knowledge of the natural life and cultural history of the Southwest with others. Most recently, he enjoyed an extensive solo camping expedition across the southwestern United States.

John will be dearly missed by his beloved sisters, his nieces and nephews, a large extended family, and many close friends.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now